SUMTER, S.C. — Creating a business can be challenging, but it can have its rewards.

For a group of student entrepreneurs at Crestwood High School, their reward came in the form of a trip to New York City after creating a successful virtual business selling athletic wear.

The students created the business as part of a Virtual Enterprise (VE) class at Crestwood High and, as their CEO will tell you, building a start-up company is no easy task.

"Since we're out of school and we don't see each other on a daily basis, it's really hard to keep a consistent business when you don't have contact with every department, you just have contact with certain ones," Shaleria Bradley said.

To their surprise, the young entrepreneurs, with their plan, were selected to participate in the VE Youth Business Summit in New York, but, due to COVID-19, the event had to be held virtually.

"We worked really hard. We put a lot of thought into everything that we did and to see it come to fruition and be able to have the opportunity to do that, it was a good feeling," Bryce Shannon said.

Although they couldn't make actual profits, they did make virtual ones, along with the chance to learn from business leaders and other young entrepreneurs in the program.

Learning the skills to one day build something real in the future.

"I do, one day, want to own a construction business, but I got to go through college first," Tae'Veion Clay said.

To learn more about the program visit VE International online.