SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Crosswell Drive Elementary School got a special treat from their teachers on Monday.

Staff at the school held a makeshift parade to see the kids by driving through their neighborhoods, honking and holding up signs of encouragement to uplift them while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

RELATED: List: School meal programs in South Carolina due to coronavirus closings

"As soon as one staff member mentioned it, we had everybody on board," Principal Shawn Hagerty said. "We went around just with signs and honking and people out of the windows and providing candy to the kids, just giving them encouragement."

Although the teachers do get to interact with their students through online learning, Principal Hagerty says this was just as meaningful for them as they hoped it would be for their students.

RELATED: Parents adjust to online learning as schools remain closed due to COVID-19

"Our teachers truly, truly miss their kids," Hagerty said. "They miss their faces. They miss their smiles. They miss their laughter and for them go to out and wave and see the kids and motivate the kids and also show the families that we truly care about their children, it meant a lot."

Schools across South Carolina are expected to remain closed at least until the end of the month.