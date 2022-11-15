Missing Sumter teen has known medical condition

Zaniyah Johnson, 17, was last seen on Joyce Street in Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old.

17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies.

She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants and white bubble slides.

Deputies say she is a foster child from Richland County and does have a known medical condition.

If you see Johnson or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: