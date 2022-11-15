Missing Sumter teen has known medical condition

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old.
17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies.
She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants and white bubble slides.
Deputies say she is a foster child from Richland County and does have a known medical condition.
If you see Johnson or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
RELATED: New memorial honors Sumter's missing