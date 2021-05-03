Sumter Tourism Week kicks off with food vendors, art and more

The free event, which is a local take on National Travel and Tourism Week will be hosted through Saturday.

SUMTER, S.C. — The first ever Sumter Tourism Week kicked off Monday at Swan Lake Iris Gardens with food, art, and more to celebrate the Gamecock City.

“We’ve got vendors set up outside from local artists to local farms, local food vendors and food trucks all week long,” Tourism Director Shelley Kile said, “and then also online, or on an app we have a scavenger hunt called the Sumter Adventure Scavenger Hunt.”

The free event, which is a local take on National Travel and Tourism Week, takes place from 10a to 4p Monday-Thursday, 10a-7p Friday and 8a- 2p on Saturday, according to Kile.

“We’ve been locked up for months,” Larry Williams, a resident who attended, said, “so, this is good to get out and walk. We’re even thankful for the rain. We haven’t had the rain in weeks and we’re getting it today and it’s so good, we’re even going to walk in the rain around Swan Lake.

Tourism Week events aren’t the only thing they hope residents will look forward to.

“We have developed several new marketing pieces to go along with Sumter Tourism Week, including things like family friendly events, the history and heritage, which includes African American history, even pet friendly activities,” Kile said, “So, we just want to encourage people and show people everything their community has to offer.”

A full breakdown of each day’s events can be found on the city's website. The Scavenger Hunt can be accessed through the ‘Goose Chase’ App. More details on the app can be found here.