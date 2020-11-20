Sumter United Ministries accepting food donations for Thanksgiving meals

The ministry is hoping to feed more than 150 of their clients, who are facing hardships this year.

SUMTER, S.C. — With Thanksgiving just days away, a local ministry in Sumter is working to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“We’ve got cranberries, we’ve got corns and green beans, and tons of potatoes," Carolyn Bryan, one of their staffers, said. "Just about everything you would need for a Thanksgiving meal.”

Sumter United Ministries, which offers emergency services like shelter, food and medical support to locals, is hoping to feed more than 150 of their clients who are facing hardships this year.

“Everyone knows 2020 has been a really, really hard year with the pandemic and we’ve seen that here at the ministry," Elizabeth Cosden, a volunteer, said. "There’s a lot of people even more in need this year, so this is just a wonderful thing that we can do for our clients to bring a little happiness to them during this time of year.”

The ministry is accepting donations of Thanksgiving food items and is in need of Turkeys.

Ed Bynum was donating several on Thursday. His office Assured Partners and Bynum Insurance, located at 1170 Wilson Hall Road, acts as a drop-off spot for donations.

“We’re glad to be able to help and we know it’s a hard time with the pandemic and everything going on, so we’re especially glad this year to be able to bring turkeys to the United Ministries," Bynum said.