SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter’s emergency shelter is not only a space for people to seek shelter from the cold, but it is also an opportunity for locals to rebuild their lives.

The shelter is run by the Sumter United Ministries – an organization dedicated to helping families in crisis, providing shelter, home repair and medical services.

Sumter United Ministries men's dorm.

Kayland Hagwood

“A lot of shelters let you take everything with you and you have to carry it around with you, but once you’re here, you are here until your time expires,” Assistant Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough said. “We’ll just continue to work with you until you get your job, until you get your home, until you get your transportation. We want to make sure that you’re able to take those next steps toward a more whole and independent lifestyle.”

The emergency shelter houses up to 26 women or men in need. Food, showers and amenities such as laundry washing and drying machines are also provided.

Sumter United Ministries is also planning to build additional housing that can accommodate children at their main location on Artillery Drive.

Sumter United Ministries' site of new shelters.

Kayland Hagwood

“The old dilapidated building behind us here will be converted into a brand new shelter.. and then the next phase will be five tiny houses,” Sumter United Ministries’ Executive Director Mark Champagne said. “They’ll be a 12-by-20 foot print… they’ll sleep four people, and that would accommodate… parents and children so huge opportunity for us.”

The additional housing is expected to be completed by 2021.

The current emergency shelter is located at 320 Oakland Avenue in Sumter. It opens at 6:00 PM and closes at 7:00 AM the following morning. New shelter guests can enter before 9:30 PM without a police escort, but must obtain a police escort after that time.

For more information, visit SumterUnitedMinistries.org.