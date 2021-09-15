Sumter United Ministries receives special donation when overflow pantry left empty

The giver didn't leave her number, but their hearts are full from the love shown by her and others.

SUMTER, S.C. — When a recent moth infestation left Sumter United Ministries' overflow shelves empty, a story of misfortune turned to one of faith.

“I got a phone call and a lady said she was at Walmart and said they had pasta on sale," Carolyn Bryan, who oversees the pantry, said. "So, when she came and dropped it off, I wasn’t expecting what she brought to us."

They would have been thankful for just a few boxes.

“…turns out she actually donated 536 pounds of pasta to us," Bryan said, "and I told her the story of what we had just went through, and she was like God laid it on her heart to come.”

They posted the story online and within days others started to bring items like cereal and oatmeal.

"It’s truly a blessing," Bryan said.

Still more items are needed for the ministry which provides food, healthcare and crisis relief to Sumter residents.

"We need rice, dry peas and beans, more cereal, oatmeal, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese," Bryan said. "Our cans are good… but anything that was basically in a box and a grain, that was affected…. It’d mean a lot because we’d be able to provide stuff that some people can’t afford.”

The giver didn't leave her number and the shelf, for now, remains empty.

Still, their hearts are full from the love shown by her and others.

"Thank you," Bryan said.

Those interested in donating can do so Monday - Friday from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the ministry located at 36 Artillery Drive in Sumter.

Bryan said to just drive behind the building and they'll have two bins for food and clothing.