SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County absentee voters continued to cast their ballots on Monday ahead of this weekend’s Democratic Presidential primary in the state.

Patricia Jefferson, Sumter’s director of voter registration and elections, said more than 1900 absentee ballots had been cast in the county so far, as they prepare for the possibility of mid-to-high voter turn-out on election day Saturday.

“This week we are taking the voting machines to our polling locations, we’re getting the ballot boxes ready for the clerks to pick up their supplies, we will be checking with our maintenance workers who will be opening and closing the schools… and we just want people to just get out and get registered and vote,” Jefferson said.

As voters cast their absentee ballots Monday, the issues that concerned them ranged from health care to climate control.

Gladys Romeo said she hasn’t missed a chance to vote since the 1960s and Monday was no different.

“I feel that it’s my duty because of the fact that where we came from and hopefully where we’re headed,” Romeo said. “I always vote and instill in my children to vote and this is a critical time at this election. We need somebody to represent everybody not just a few.”

Jefferson says absentee voting will continue until Friday.

After that, locations across The Midlands will open Saturday morning from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM for the official Democratic Presidential Primary voting day.

