Sumter County voters not deterred by long lines in final day of early voting

SUMTER, S.C. — It was another busy day for poll workers in Sumter as the last wave of early voters made their way to the polls.

At the main election office, the line stretched out of the door and down the sidewalk, but that didn’t seem to deter voters.

Jimmy Lowery who was waiting alongside his wife, said the line was a little worrisome at first, “but it’s been moving pretty steadily. I think everybody here is working as hard as they can and I think they’re doing a good job.”

Eric Amos said he was “preparing for it.”

“I made sure I ate and everything,” Amos said. “So, I just was preparing for it. I know it’s probably record numbers this year.”

According to data from the State Election Commission, more than 31,000 Sumter County voters have already cast their ballots. It’s a record-shattering number, after just a little over 12,000 voted absentee in 2016.

“Your vote is your speech so, if you want anything changed, you know you want to exercise your right,” Amos said.

Some of the issues top of mind were education, family and returning to a sense of normalcy, after a year unlike any other.

“No matter the outcome, I’m just hoping that things are going to be okay,” Stacey Mathis said.