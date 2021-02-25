Sumter considering rate increase for water, sewer service

If approved, they're hoping the annual increase over five years will improve water and sewer equipment while keeping rates competitive.

SUMTER, S.C. — The City of Sumter is considering raising the cost of water and sewer payments for residents over the next five years.

In a special-called meeting Tuesday night, Mark Partin, City of Sumter Organizational Improvement Director, presented the proposal to city council.

Right now, the average household rate per month is $47.28, according to the city. The proposal includes incremental increases to that rate over the next five years bringing the monthly averages to the following:

Year 2022 - $50.06

Year 2023 - $53.10

Year 2024 - $56.26

Year 2025 - $59.28

Year 2026 - $63.32

If approved, the increase would affect all City of Sumter residential customers, about 20,000 households. The proposal does not apply to storm water or sanitation services.

They're hoping the annual increase will help improve water and sewer equipment while keeping rates competitive when compared to other cities.

"So, we’ve been pretty conservative residentially for quite a long time," City Manager Deron McCormick said. "I think that’s evidenced by the comparison chart where we’re on the lower end and we’re happy about that, and we’d like to keep it that way and we know it's always been important for mayor and council to have very competitive rates and I think we've proved that and even with these proposed changes we maintain that.”

No action was taken Tuesday.