Sumter YMCA summer camp accepting new participants

Sumter's YMCA is accepting kids for summer camp and has implemented new safety measures to guard against COVID-19.

SUMTER, S.C. — As the weather heats up, summer camps and programs usually follow, but, with the coronavirus still around, many camps have become uncertain.

It's a difficult reality for working moms like Aniya Sanders whose nine-year-old son Ronnie typically attends camp in Sumter.

"Definitely convenient for me because it lets him have some activities to do, workout and just be around people his age," Sanders said.

After recent closures, she's hoping that the area's YMCA will still be available for camp this summer.

Leaders with the facility tell News19 they're open and accepting kids for a summer of fun.

"We are offering age groups between five through 13 and they are all divided-up into groups of 10 right now with two counselors per group and they're doing various activities," Brandon Yando with the YMCA said. "A lot of parents right now kind of need this service with everything going on and it's a good way to keep social interaction between the kids.... We've been doing some academic work with the kids as well... so that way when they do get a chance to return to school they don't lose anything."

Yando says they're also implementing new safety measures to guard against COVID-19, including sanitizing after equipment use, checking the temperatures of kids and counselors, socially distancing kids during activities and requiring counselors to wear masks.

The registration fee is $25, plus a weekly rate of $100 for members and $150 for potential members.