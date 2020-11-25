Sumter YMCA Turkey Trot 5K returns Thanksgiving Day

Starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, families of all ages and abilities can join the race and help raise money for scholarships for those in need to join the YMCA.

SUMTER, S.C. — The annual Sumter YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Is back.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, families of all ages and abilities can join the race and help raise money for scholarships for those in need to join the YMCA.

“We put our runners in the front of the pack, and we put our walkers in the back,” Sumter YMCA Assistant Executive Director Emily Sorrell said. “…water stations along the way. We’ve got kids riding bikes, dogs on leashes, so it’s definitely a family activity.”

Registration is $25 for those ages 7-17 and $30 for those over 18. Participants under 7 do not have to be registered.

Registration can be completed on their website or in person at the YMCA located at 510 Miller Road as late as the morning of the race.

Upon arrival, “we ask people to start with their masks on and once we get spread out throughout the course, they’re allowed to take their masks off,” Sorrell said. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and do something fun with the family, burn the calories before you start consuming them. It’s a lot of fun. We’ll have a DJ out there participating with the kids.”

Contact the Sumter YMCA at 803-773-1404 or visit their website to learn more.