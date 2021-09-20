Sumter's Fourth Fridays Concert Series continues September 24

The free Main Street event will have food, drinks and fun for all ages in its final show of the year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Downtown Sumter is getting a little livelier this weekend as the Fourth Fridays Concert series returns for its final show of the year.

"We’ve got Terence Lonon and the Untouchables coming out," Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman said. "They always bring a big crowd. They sing mostly beach and R&B and soul, but they throw in a little pop and rock in there, too. It’s a great mix of all different kinds of music.”

The free Main Street event will have food, drinks and fun for all ages, as the Gamecock City continues its comeback from pandemic pauses.

"It’s great," Newman said. "We’ve missed the people downtown so much.”

Other events, including Oktoberfest are also scheduled. The "street party" features music and food in celebration of the annual German celebration.

"So, Oktoberfest is going to be downtown in October, October 16th," Newman said. "Hampton’s puts that on, it’s not our event, but we’re excited to have it back.”

Still, many events remain uncertain as the coronavirus spreads.

"Some people are finding it best and safer just to not do it," Newman said, "but it’s definitely, it’s getting there. I mean last year we had nothing… So, we’re definitely stepping up again.”

The concert will begin at 6:30 Friday night.