Susie's Chicken & Fries closes storefronts

The food trucks are still operating, and they plan to use one of the former restaurants to help other small business hopefuls.

SUMTER, S.C. — A popular Sumter restaurant has now closed its doors due to some of the same challenges that are affecting businesses nationwide.

Owner Christina Davis started Susie's Chicken and Fries just two years ago as a food truck, quickly gaining popularity for their soulful flavors with more than 27,000 followers online.

While initially hopeful, and even opening a new location during the pandemic, Davis said hiring issues and increased cost of goods have been a challenge.

She plans to use one of her former restaurants to help others interested in the restaurant industry.

"Right now, I am trying to help others," Davis said. "In order to have any type of foodservice business, you have to have a base location. So, with the Manning Avenue location, I'm opening that up to people that are trying to get into the foodservice business and opening my restaurant as a commissary base."

While her storefronts are closed for now, her food trucks are still in business and traveling to communities around the Midlands.

To connect with Davis about using her former restaurant for business contact 803-730-1317 or Chris@Susieschickenandfries.com.