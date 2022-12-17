Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

The children were taken from a home in Sumter without permission on Friday night.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday.

According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.

The family member and the other person in the case were later taken into custody but initially refused to say where the children were. Police said both suspects are expected to face charges.

Police said one child was found locally and the other was found in North Carolina.