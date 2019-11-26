The Sumter Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a section of Bultman Drive because of a suspicious package.

According to a tweet, officers received a call at 10 a.m. about a suspicious package. The section of Bultman Drive from Wise to Gayle Streets is blocked off as officers asses the package.

According to the department, they are waiting for SLED to assist.

The package was found in front of the Century 21 Hawkins & Kolb real estate company.

Business in the area were evacuated and are now closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.