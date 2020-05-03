SUMTER, S.C. — A free comic book festival is coming to Sumter this weekend.

Swan Con returns on March 6 and 7 with new comic creators, a cosplay contest, food, games and more.

Melanie Colclough is one of the organizers.

"We'll have vendors. We'll have food trucks. We have an escape room where you can come play games," Colclough said. "We have a cosplay contest and people will dress up as super heroes and their favorite comic book character and they become those characters and then they compete for just a prize and an honor to say that they actually came to Swan Con."

The event is hosted at the University of South Carolina Sumter and the Sumter County Cultural Center.

Here's a look at the itinerary:

March 6, 2020

USC Sumter - 200 Miller Rd, Sumter, SC

(2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Conversations with Comics Creators: Rich Tommaso, Noah Van Sciver and Rachel Lindsay.



March 7, 2020

Sumter County Cultural Center - 135 Haynsworth Street, Sumter, SC

(10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) Vendors open



(10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) Sumter Escape Room



(10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.) Register for Cosplay



(11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) Creators Panel Patriot Hall Auditorium feat.

Rachel Lindsay, Rich Tommaso, Noah Van Sciver



(11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) Food Trucks Outside Patriot Hall



(1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.) Film Screening - 24 Hour Comics

Comments by Andy Kunka, University of South Carolina Sumter



(3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.) Cosplay Contest Patriot Hall Auditorium

For more details visit Patriot Hall online.