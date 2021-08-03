Vaccines offer extra protection to Sumter bus drivers, now eligible in Phase 1b

Among those now eligible are bus drivers like those with the Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority (SWRTA).

SUMTER, S.C. — On Monday, South Carolina transitioned to phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations, expanding access to the vaccine throughout the state.

Alice Williams is a scheduling manager at SWRTA, who also works in dispatch and fills in as a driver when needed.

"I'm excited," Williams said. "I’m looking forward to it because my mother is elderly and has a lot of health issues and, being in contact with other passengers and other people, I want to make sure that I’m safe for being around her and other family members as well as my coworkers.”

About 50 percent of their team members said they would get the shots, according to SWRTA Executive Director Lottie Jones. Others are waiting to learn more or aren't interested.

Still, she said, it's important that they have the option.

“It’s very important that they have access to the vaccination, and I wish all of them would," Jones said, "because they are frontline workers so they actually, you know more exposed to the public with passengers getting on and off the bus daily...but we’ve taken precautions like putting hand sanitizer on our buses and putting plexiglass."

Drivers and passengers are also required to wear masks.