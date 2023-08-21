Teen missing in Sumter County, deputies say

16-year-old Randy Brown stands 5'11", weighs around 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen, who may be a runway, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

If you see Brown or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sgt. D. West with the Sumter County Sheriff's Department at (803) 468-5218 or (803) 774-4076 or email dwest@sumtercountysc.gov.

