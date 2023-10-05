Teen missing in Sumter County; search underway

Investigators ask anyone with information about Shara Bochette to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a 16-year-old in Sumter County has been missing since Wednesday night.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has listed Shara Makenzie Bochette as a possible runaway after she disappeared around 9:30 p.m. after being picked up by an unspecified male near 200 Old Manning Avenue.

The sheriff's department said Bochette is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 105 pounds with shoulder-length red or auburn hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's department said she was last seen wearing a gray track short jumpsuit, a crop top, and a pink fleece jacket.