Teen reported missing in Sumter County. Have you seen her?

Authorities say Hannah Yackeschi has been reported as a runaway and has refused to return home.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a teen who is in need of important medicine is missing.

According to authorities, the family of 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi said she had run away from home and is refusing to return. The sheriff's department said she recently had a surgical procedure and is in need of prescription medication related to it.

The sheriff's department said Yackeschi is likely still in the Sumter area. She is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes and purple hair.