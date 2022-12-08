Teen reported missing in Sumter County. Have you seen her?

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a teen who is in need of important medicine is missing.
According to authorities, the family of 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi said she had run away from home and is refusing to return. The sheriff's department said she recently had a surgical procedure and is in need of prescription medication related to it.
The sheriff's department said Yackeschi is likely still in the Sumter area. She is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes and purple hair.
Anyone who knows where Yackeschi is has been asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.