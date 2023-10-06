Two teen sisters missing from Sumter, police say

Police say sister Aleaha Ammons, 16, and Hannah Ammons, 15 were last seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday at their Virginia Drive home.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters.

Police say sister Aleaha Ammons, 16, and Hannah Ammons, 15 were last seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday at their Virginia Drive home. They were reported missing on Friday morning.

The teens, who are formerly from Walterboro, may be headed to or be in the Walterboro/Colleton County area, according to police.