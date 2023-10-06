Two teen sisters missing from Sumter, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters.
Police say sister Aleaha Ammons, 16, and Hannah Ammons, 15 were last seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday at their Virginia Drive home. They were reported missing on Friday morning.
The teens, who are formerly from Walterboro, may be headed to or be in the Walterboro/Colleton County area, according to police.
If you see them or have any information as to their whereabouts, police ask you to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.