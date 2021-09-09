Free tennis lessons available through Sumter’s First Serve Program

City leaders hope the program will help expand access to the sport by getting more locals involved.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter’s First Serve Tennis Program is back, offering free tennis lessons to qualifying young people in the area.

“The First Serve Program is a program the city adopted where we’re letting low to moderate income youth that are between 5-18 get to learn and understand a little bit about the game of Tennis,” said Lefford Fate, Support Services Director for City of Sumter. “They can come out, get taught by professionals, get a free tennis racket, get their exercise on and get their fun on.”

Tennis brings millions of dollars to the city with professionals from across the country coming to Sumter to play.

Among them, top ranking pro-player Naomi Osaka, city leaders say.

Fate hopes the program will help expand access to the sport by getting more locals involved.

“It’s important for us to let everybody in our community, no matter what your socioeconomic status,” Fate said, “that you have an opportunity to participate in a wonderful sport like tennis.”

The program will start in the winter. They’re accepting applications now.