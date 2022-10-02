2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 1 a.m.

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night.

Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall.

Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500 customers without power from Broad Street and Robert E Graham Freeway to North Washington and West Calhoun streets.

The estimated time for power restoration from Duke Energy is about 1 a.m., though that time could fluctuate.