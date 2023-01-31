3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant

A spokesperson for Sumter EMS said the three were not considered to be in critical condition. Fire officials said the issue was contained by maintenance crews.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the Pilgrim's Pride plant at 2050 US-15 in Sumter just before 7 a.m. on Thursday to a reported ammonia leak. Before crews arrived, the department said that maintenance crews at the location had already gotten the situation under control.

However, according to a spokesperson for Sumter County Emergency Medical Services, 12 people were said to have reported to a nursing station at the plant. Of those, three were taken to the hospital but were not considered to be in critical condition.

Because the issue was rectified before fire officials arrived, the department didn't have any specifics on the cause.