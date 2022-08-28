Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool

This is a developing story.

SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday.

Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool.

Details are still limited, however, authorities said late Saturday that the child was taken to the hospital by first responders and remains in critical condition.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident but that life-saving measures were already being performed when they arrived on Saturday.

Sumter Fire said they were also called to the scene but that the child had already been taken to the hospital when they arrived.