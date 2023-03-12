Cooking mishap suspected as cause of Sumter fire that displaced 2 on Sunday

Officials said that roughly 15 firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene and spent about two-and-a-half hours there.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say two people are receiving help from the American Red Cross after a house fire in Sumter on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sumter Fire said that crews responded to West Oakland Avenue near Woodside Road around 1:40 p.m. where a fire had begun to spread to the attic.

Officials said that roughly 15 firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene and spent about two-and-a-half hours there bringing the fire under control.