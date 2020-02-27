SUMTER, S.C. — The annual Untapped Food Truck and Craft Beer festival is returning to Sumter this Saturday.

All are invited for a day of fun, featuring barbecue, Hispanic and down home southern cooking from vendors around the Carolinas.

"We're going to have 15-plus food trucks and about 12 different craft beers for everybody to taste," Shelley Kile, a spokesperson for the city, said. "So, we're really excited to do that."

The money raised will benefit Sumter Green, a nonprofit that works to beautify the city with improved signage, litter reduction and placement of area-greenery.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds located at 700 W. Liberty Street.

There are two ticket prices. $5 for admission to food trucks alone or $25 for food trucks and the beer barn.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit the city's website.