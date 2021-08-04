'The greatest privilege of my professional life,' U.S. Army Central appoints new commanding general

Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark is now the most senior ranking army officer in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Army Central in Sumter now has a new commanding general.

His name is Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark and he's now the most senior ranking army officer in South Carolina.

"You’re the right officer at the right time for this formation," Gen. Joseph Martin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, said. "You already have the experience, the judgement and the values to lead this team.”

During the appointment and change of command ceremonies, former Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, who retired from the position, offered kind words to the incoming commander.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to lead this organization, and I will tell you, if I could do it again, I’d do it again,” Ferrell said, “but I know it’s in good hands with you sir. So, good luck. Enjoy every day. It will go quickly.”

Lt. Gen. Clark brings more than 30 years of military experience to the position with work in Iraq, Asia, Germany and more. He's also helped with multiple key command and staff positions.