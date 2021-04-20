A free book for each child as USC Sumter celebrates World Book Day

Each grade school student will receive a book focused on curbing anxiety at the event while supplies last.

SUMTER, S.C. — In celebration of World Book Day, USC Sumter is inviting grade school students to campus for food, fun and reading.

And a free book.

Christina Lunsmann is the program coordinator she says, “So, this is the first event that our new Student Professional education association of Sumter has created."

“We have partners … who will be reading every half hour…. Also, our partners at the farmers market will be providing free snacks for the children, so the first 100 children to come will get free snacks through the farmers market, and we’ll also have some games," she said.

The idea is to give each child a free book focused on curbing anxiety for those in elementary through middle school.

“We just wanted to focus on anxiety specifically because there is an increase in anxiety in children over the last couple of years, particularly during the pandemic,” Lunsmann said.

Books will also be available for sale.