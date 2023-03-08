USC Sumter's inaugural class of nurses honored in pinning ceremony

Four students graduated from the USC Aiken School of Nursing at USC Sumter on Thursday. This ceremony marks the end of their educational journey.

SUMTER, S.C. — The inaugural class of nurses from the University of South Carolina Aiken were honored with a pinning ceremony today at USC Sumter before heading out into the healthcare community to serve. Four graduates were in the program's first cohort.

"Historically, the pinning ceremony is the pinnacle event for any nursing graduate. It's bigger and it's better than graduation," Interim Dean for the School of Nursing at USC Aiken Katie Chargualauf said. "It's more personable to our profession. So to be pinned is something that is so memorable for any nursing graduate."

Tim Dawson is getting ready to start his nursing career in the emergency department at Prisma Health's Tuomey Hospital.

"It's helping people. It really is the best thing I've ever felt," Dawson said. "I mean, knowing that you when you go home after work and knowing that you actually made a difference… it's a surreal feeling."

It's a feeling magnified by Dawson, knowing he and his three classmates were the first to go through this program.

"There were some speed bumps along the way, but it's kind of nice being the first to go through it knowing that this works out for people," Dawson said.

"I'm just very thankful to be a part of such a great program and be able to serve this community because there is a great need for nurses in the community," Megan Hovermale said.

Hovermale lives in Clarendon County and plans to serve her community, where she recognizes a need for nurses.

"It's definitely a huge asset for the community. Having nurses, having bsn nurses especially, I mean, you just…you can't go wrong, graduating more nurses," Hovermale said. "So there's a nursing shortage, and just having nurses out there, I mean, it's just a wonderful opportunity for Sumter County, Clarendon County and Florence County, all the surrounding counties."

This is the goal of the program, Chargualauf said.

"For the community to see these graduates to see their investment in our graduates and to give back to the community. That's the entire purpose of this program, and we're excited that our graduates are able to help our community," Chargualauf said. "We have lots of research that says baccalaureate-prepared nurses provide superb care, high-quality care and care that helps our patients to achieve their optimal outcomes. So to bring baccalaureate-prepared nurses to the Sumter community is huge because we know that it's going to help all the patients in this community get better and to live their healthiest life."