SUMTER, S.C. — This Memorial Day, as we remember those who lost their lives, we turn to veterans.

People like Alvin Bivines. He spent 24 years in the service and fought alongside those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During that time, he saw friends lose their lives creating emotional scars he still lives with today. Despite this, he says he has no regret.

"I was willing to put my life on the line, even though I had three kids, because I swore to God and country I would give my life," Bivines said.

It's a commitment service members across the country make and the reason why Bivines and others feel those who lose their lives should be honored on Memorial Day and beyond.

"You give your life to somebody you don't know for a country that you love, that you grew up loving," James White, who was in the Air Force, said, "to make sure that we have freedoms that we enjoy every single day."

White's wife Karika, who was a military nurse, agreed.

"There's people that have given their lives and just the effect that it's had on their family, so celebrating Memorial Day for also those families that have survived to remember that family member that they've lost so that they're not the only one's who feel that sacrifice," Karika said.

So, this Memorial Day, Bivines remembers and hopes others will finds ways to honor those who lost their lives for our freedom as well.

"When you see people die, you want them to be recognized and for all of those who gave their lives, I raise my hand in salute," Bivines said.