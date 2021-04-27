Sumter-area United Way volunteers recognized at appreciation event

It was a show of gratitude for their service supporting the health, education, and financial needs of the community.

SUMTER, S.C. — Throughout the pandemic, volunteers with the United Way of Sumter, Clarendon and Lee Counties have been working to get resources to people in need.

On Tuesday, they were recognized with gifts during Volunteer Appreciation Day at the United Way office.

“Today is just our way to thank our volunteers,” President Mindy Popovich said. “Grab a lunch that’s been provided by KFC and Arby’s. Get a prize that’s been donated and a t-shirt.”

A show of gratitude for their service supporting the health, education, and financial needs of the community.

“It’s a fun day for us,” Popovich said, but it hasn’t always been easy.

When their tutoring program with AmeriCorps went virtual, volunteer Joyce Dinkins said the shift was “devastating.”

“Really it is,” Dinkins said. “It’s hard on the kids and it’s hard on us.”

Despite the challenges, Dinkins said the breakthrough moments have made all the difference.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s a good feeling for them too, because they just jump up and down. They’re so proud of what they do,” Dinkins said.

Like many of her colleagues, she doesn’t serve to hear thank you.

“We don’t look forward to anything, but it’s just the idea, the thought,” Dinkins said. “I think it’s very nice to thank us in that way.”