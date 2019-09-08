SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A handful of community volunteers searched the area around a Sumter apartment complex in search of a missing five-year-old child.

Nevaeh Adams disappeared Monday night, after her mother was found dead inside the Lantana Apartments.

Throughout the week family, friends and strangers have joined forces to try to find the missing child.

"There is a God and we will not stop searching," Tywanna Smalls said, as she searched the neighborhood surrounding the apartment complex Friday.

She joined a group of at least six people continuing to search the neighborhood for Adams.

"I started yesterday," Small says. "I have kids and it hurts me. I pray to God that we find her, I pray."

Savonna Simon was among Friday's group.

"I don't want to find her, but I do," Simon said. "It's going to like hurt me to see her, if I find her."

Throughout the week, Sumter Police searched area-landfills for the child's body, saying that testimony from the suspect seemed to indicate that she had been killed along with her mother.

However, on Friday, officials with the department told News 19 they were no longer searching the landfills, but instead exploring other possibilities.

The community as well as the family is continuing to pray for a positive outcome.