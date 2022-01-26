Wellness half days continue Friday at Sumter School District

During the half days, elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:30 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District has been offering wellness half days to staff and students as a way to relax and refocus, after years of the pandemic.

The days continue Friday, January 28th, February 11th and March 11th.

Jessica McKinley, who has two students in the district, believes they're beneficial.

"It was a little tough in the beginning. My daughter didn’t attend school at all last year. She was strictly virtual. So, she went from not going to school for almost a year and a half, all of a sudden jumping into high school," McKinley said. "It gives the teachers a break. It gives the students a little break."

According to the district, the wellness days come based on feedback received from employees.

In a letter to district families, the superintendent said, in part, "We recognize the tremendous efforts our students and staff have put forth during the pandemic. This school year has brought about additional unforeseen challenges including staff shortages and absences due to COVID-19, which have resulted in the addition of school duties and the modification of how we deliver quality instruction. While these challenges are not unique to Sumter School District, as a team, we are working diligently to ensure we are meeting the educational and mental health needs of our students and staff."

"Because they're putting it as a wellness day, I think that it’s going to remind parents that it’s super important to talk to your children about not just being physically well, but mentally and emotionally well," McKinley said.

Jennifer Wolff, a counselor and trauma treatment specialist, said finding creative ways to maintain a routine can be helpful for both teachers and students.

"Find outlets for them. What feeds that particular child, and engage them in that activity," Wolff said. "Is there a way to creatively have them connect socially?"

For teachers, she recommended eating well, staying hydrated and exercising.

"We want to spin it to strength-based thinking rather than fear-based thinking," Wolff said. "This is challenging, but we’ve been through this for a while. We’ve been through tough situations before. What can we do together to support each other and get through this?"

Some families expressed concern adjusting to the half days while working.