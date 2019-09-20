SUMTER, S.C. — Art in the Park, Oktoberfest, and A Time period Tea are happening on Saturday, September 21 in Sumter.

Here are the details you need to know about each event.

Art in the Park

The 13th annual Art in the Park celebration will transform Sumter's historic Memorial Park into a space for more than 100 vendors with food, crafts for kids, games and music.

Hosted by the Heart of Sumter Neighborhood Association, the goal of this event is to bring people from across the county together for a day of family fun and to showcase the many resources available in the area.

"So many people, especially military that are coming into Shaw (Air Force Base), don't realize all of the resources and fun that we have available for them here," Cleo Klopfleisch, event chairperson, said. "We have everybody here, every population, every nationality and we have something for everybody in our entertainment.”

The free event is brought in part by a state of South Carolina tourism grant and the Sumter County Cultural Commission with the goal of attracting people to Sumter's community.

The event is Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park located at 417 W. Hampton Avenue.

Oktoberfest

Part of Sumter's Main Street, starting near the Opera House, will close Saturday for the 10th annual Oktoberfest that will include food and live music.

Money raised will help the United Ministries of Sumter County, according to Danielle Thompson, the event coordinator.

"Over the last five years, this event has raised $170,000 to go directly to that ministry, so, this year, of course, our goal is that it will raise over $200,000 in total," Thompson said.

Advanced admission is $10, and $15 at the event. Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on September 21.

You can learn more and purchase ticket at the Sumter Oktoberfest website.

A Time Period Tea

Residents can learn more about their genealogy at the Time Period Tea.

Hosted in part by the Sumter County Genealogical Society, the goal of this event is to help people, young and old, learn how to research their ancestors. There will be assistants on site for guidance.

The event will be held at the Sumter County Museum from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume from their favorite time period.