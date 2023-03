SUMTER, S.C. — A woman missing for several hours in Sumter has been found and is safe, police said late Saturday.

The Sumter Police Department initially released details regarding the missing woman last being seen around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Edwards and Liberty streets.

Authorities were also concerned because they said the woman had dementia. However, authorities confirmed to News19 around 7:30 p.m. that the woman had been found and was safe. No additional details were available at the time.