Woman found stabbed, dead in Sumter home; investigation, search for missing car underway

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a man they believe may have information regarding who killed a woman found dead in her Sumter home on Friday evening.

Sumter Police said they were called to a residence on Henrietta Street around 7:30 p.m. after family members found 31-year-old Miranda Sexton dead. Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Sexton was stabbed but are awaiting the findings of an autopsy to officially determine what caused her death.

Authorities added that Sexton's black 2015 Hyundai Elantra wasn't at home and asked the public to watch for it. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate reading KZT563.

Since the announcement of Sexton's death, police have announced they're looking for 36-year-old Steven Michael Adams, who may know something about what happened. Police said Adams is homeless and wanted concerning an unrelated theft at an Ashley Street home on July 7.