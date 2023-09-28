Woman missing since March in Sumter County sought

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said anyone with information about Melinda Nancy Carbonaro should call 911.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing months earlier.

In a notice released on Thursday, the sheriff's office said it was searching for 21-year-old Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, who has been missing since March 31. Carbonaro was last seen in the 4700 block of Broad Street in Sumter County.

The sheriff's office said she has several tattoos, including an "A" with a small heart on her neck below her right ear and the name "Jason" on her wrist. Carbonaro is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.