Woman not seen since mid-November reported missing on Thursday

Authorities said she was last seen leaving home and driving a black Toyota Tundra.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are assisting in the search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in weeks.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family on Dec. 8. However, she hasn't been seen since Nov. 23.

At that time, authorities said she was leaving her home on Congruity Road and driving a black 2020 Toyota Tundra with a South Carolina license plate reading VT43469.