Woman not seen since mid-November reported missing on Thursday

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are assisting in the search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in weeks.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family on Dec. 8. However, she hasn't been seen since Nov. 23.
At that time, authorities said she was leaving her home on Congruity Road and driving a black 2020 Toyota Tundra with a South Carolina license plate reading VT43469.
Baker-Moore is said to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone who sees her can call the Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can also call 911.