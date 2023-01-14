Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded.

Police said that the investigation is still in the early stages, but they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No motive has been publicly released and no names are available at this time.