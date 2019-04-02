SUMTER, S.C. — In downtown Sumter, Sibert’s Drug Store is a small fish in a big pond.

Not being one of the big-chain stores, it’s the women who work there that make it so special.

Janet Derrick, Bettie Stover, Ann Springfield and Judy Ross are the four women folks around Sumter are calling the ‘Golden Girls,’ after many of them worked at Sibert’s Drug Store for years.

The owner, Bettie Stover, says she moved to Sumter and bought the store in 1989.

Since then, Stover says she’s made lifelong friends with some of her coworkers.

“I think we pretty much know everything about each other and if we’re having a bad day, then somebody will help,” Springfield said.

“We just are supportive of each other,” Derrick said.

They get to know their customers really well, even posting photos of regular visitors in the store.

Although things are changing downtown, they say they’re hopeful that the “Golden Girls” will be around for years to come.