SWANSEA, S.C. — The Swansea community got together Friday to talk about how groups can work together to help renovate the downtown area.

On Wednesday, Street Squad Lexington brought you the story on how people in the Swansea community want to see change in the downtown area. Mayor Jerald Sanders says he wants to see downtown be something like the Vista in Columbia.

Right now there are some vacant buildings in the area, and they hope revitalizing downtown will bring in more businesses.

On Friday, Lexington County School District 4 held a meeting at Swansea United Methodist Church to talk about business in the area. The school district holds meetings every month or so with the community to find out ways how schools can help towns and vice versa.

Along with the district and the town of Swansea, the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce took part in the meeting as well.

Richard Skipper, the executive director of Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, says it’s important to look after the smaller towns in the community.

“It’s important that we keep these small cities together and make them livable, profitable, and where people want to be,” said Skipper. “I have a family member who has a river house on Mullins and we saw what happened when we had that flood come through over in the Florence area.”

One of the main goals mentioned in the meeting is to create a satellite-chamber with business owners in Swansea and Gaston to improve the area.

Skipper wants to make sure people don’t forget about places like Swansea.

“We’ve lost some of our small towns in that part of the state and it’s important that we do what we can to support these smaller cities so that we don’t lose that culture and we don’t lose that personality,” explained Skipper.

Lisa Ingram with Lexington School District Four says this meeting allows the community to brainstorm ways to transform downtown, as well as help provide jobs for kids who are looking for jobs after school.

“I’d love to see Swansea have revitalization in the downtown area. I think that we are one of the best kept secrets in Lexington County,” said Ingram. “We are just very fortunate and I think that if we can bring in everybody together to build awareness of what we’ve got going on in our area, that’s the primary goal.”

People who attended the meeting tell Street Squad they thought the meeting went well and are looking forward to meetings in the future to find how they can renovate downtown.

At this time, there’s not a specific date on when the town will have another meeting specifically about downtown renovation. Sanders did indicate there will be another meeting next month on improvements for the sidewalks and bike paths in the community.

