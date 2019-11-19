SWANSEA, S.C. — Construction for the Swansea High School fine arts center is expected to finish by the end of the year.

In 2016, a bond referendum was passed to improve the athletic facilities and build a new fine arts center.

The auditorium is expected to be completed by December, with the grand opening following in January. The center has been under construction since last year.

Dawn Patterson, an assistant principal at Swansea High, says it's going to bring something special to the Swansea community.

"We are super excited about this opportunity that it's going to bring, not only our students, but our community," said Patterson.

While it will be used by the school, the community will able to request to use the fine arts center for activities and events.

RELATED: Lexington Four uses app to help stop bullying in schools

According to the district, the new fine arts performing center will feature 1,200 seats in the auditorium to, "provide adequate seating, acoustics, and backstage area large enough to hold theatrical performances, concerts, pageants, award ceremonies, Veterans Day programs, community programs, etc."

Classrooms will also be added to the fine arts building, opening some of the classrooms in the main part of the school.

The front of Swansea High School also had renovations done, and new security features were added to the front office. Bathrooms, and the lobby area to the gym and auditorium were also improved.

For athletics, the softball and baseball fields were both re-positioned, with new bathrooms, a canteen, and dressing areas. The track was also resurfaced. New bleachers have been added to the facilities, along with an updated parking lot by Doug Bennett Field.

"I think with faculty and students, it increases that Swansea pride. It's just another place for our students to showcase all the wonderful talents that they have in a facility that's state of the art."

RELATED: Swansea High students fixing cars for free to those in need