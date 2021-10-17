How a South Carolina town is using scarecrows to put meals on tables

So far, they've collected over 5,000 cans.

SWANSEA, S.C. — A group in Swansea brought the town together to have some fun and do some good for the community on Sunday.

The group Promoting Swansea South Carolina put on its first Swansea Scarecrow Showdown and Fall Fling on Sunday afternoon where hundreds came out.

“You know, people have kind of lost touch with each other and, so, this is something for the whole community to get together," said one of the organizers Permelia Luongo. “Businesses made scarecrows and put them here and they also took up donations of cans, so, one can equals one vote.”

Winners were chosen for the scarecrow contest but the big victory was all of the canned goods collected to donate to local food pantries.

“We’ve collected over 5,000 cans," Luongo said.

In just a few short hours our great little town will transform into a fantastic Scarecrow Showdown and Fall Fling! Back... Posted by Heidi Schuster Black on Sunday, October 17, 2021

And the Swansea community really showed up to participate.

“All these vendors and stuff, all these volunteers, it’s great to have our community come together like this," said one community member.

“This is such a great event for our town and we wanted to come support everyone and show our support for our community," said another community member.