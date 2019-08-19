LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting discussing intersection improvements to Old Cherokee Road, Catawba Trail, and Pilgrim Church Road on Thursday, August 29.

SCDOT is working on making changes to the busy intersection. According to the project’s website, the improvements will include, “realigning the intersecting creating a 4-legged intersection, construct left and right turn lanes, and signalize the intersection.”

For those not familiar with the area, the intersection is located near Mr. Nick's Car Wash and The Caddy Shak driving range.

Many drivers use Old Cherokee Road to go around downtown Lexington traffic to get North Lake Drive near the Lake Murray Dam.

People can give their input on what they think about the changes and what changes they want to see at this public meeting.

SCDOT will provide information on display at the meeting so people can get a visualization of what the current state of the project is and there will be no formal verbal comments taken at the meeting.

The drop-in style meeting is being held on Thursday, August 29th, from 5 – 7 pm at New Providence Elementary School. The school is located at 1118 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you can leave feedback online through their website. Click this link and then head over to the comments and questions tab. Under the tab you can leave your name, email, and number to leave a comment about the project.

If you have a story you would like Street Squad Lexington to cover, message our Facebook page.