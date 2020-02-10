Sumter man searches for person who helped when he fell, wants to return uniform

Lawrence Geddings still has the military uniform of the person who helped him when he fell in his yard. He's hoping to meet them and say thank you.

SUMTER, S.C. — Lawrence Geddings hopes one day he’ll meet the person who helped him when he fell in his yard nearly four months ago.

“It’ll be a big day in my life; I’ll put it that way,” Geddings said.

When he was going to check his mailbox one day, his world began spinning. He hit the ground, and said someone driving by his home stopped to help.

“I was laying on the ground out there and they came over and picked me up and I told them, ‘Oh, boys. Put me back down ‘cause I broke something,’” Geddings said.

What happened next, he said he’ll never forget.

“All of a sudden, I felt something soft under my head,” he said.

He would later find a military uniform with the tags still attached.

“I don’t know whether it was a man or a woman,” he said. “I would like for the person to get this uniform back, and I would like to see the person that thought enough of me laying on the ground to put this under my head. They got to have some kind of big heart, and I pray that God will bless them, cause it sure has been a blessing to me."

He said he wanted to see if the person would return, but when they didn't he decided to reach out to News19.

Now, he's hoping the person who helped will see this story and reach back out.