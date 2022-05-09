Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration

The week long celebration will feature art tours, musical performances, and lectures.

CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden.

The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week.

The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.

"Downtown Camden Cultural District was designed by the South Carolina Arts Commission during the middle of the pandemic, so this is our first real opportunity to celebrate what our cultural district includes," says Katharine Spadacenta, Main Street Manager for the City of Camden.

One of the big projects the city is taking on this week is coloring the city. "We have large posters that will hang in some of our storefronts windows downtown once they are completed, we started the project on Saturday at the Farmers market, and will continue it as the weather permits this week on Wednesday, on town greens, that is our next opportunity," she adds.

"It's finally our chance to celebrate the district, and all the things that make it a cultural district, a lot of time people may think it's just about art, and it is very much about art but art takes so many different forms."

Most of the events are free to the public.