ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Although the fair season has come and gone for many in the Midlands some folks in Orangeburg are just getting the party started.

The residents at Pruitt health, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Orangeburg, enjoyed a celebration filled with dancing, characters, face paint, food and a whole lot of fun during their first country fair.

In previous years the facility has been able to take the residents to the South Carolina state fair but due to several circumstances this year they could not attend, so the staff brought the fair to them.

"It just makes them laugh" says Gwendolyn Robinson, administrator for Pruitt Health, "You know there are so many things that they can spot out for themselves that are not good their health, their cognition, but when we bring out the characters, when we have the music, when we have the food truck, it just brightens their day and gives them something to look forward to and we enjoy it as a team."

The staff says this the first of many country fairs to come for Pruitt health.