ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A charge is underway to re-instate a former homeless shelter in the Orangeburg community.

A press conference was held t outside of the Samaritan house in Orangeburg to rally the community together and discuss an update on re-opening the facility and the current financial need for the building.

"We have about 30 days to prove to the lenders that we have sufficient funds to reopen and maintain the facility" says Brenda Jamerson, chairwoman of the board of directors for the facility, "Otherwise a foreclosure sale will take place."

The Samaritan House opened back in 2001 as a 501 C-3 faith based shelter and remained operational till 2016.

The shelter closed due to a lack of funds distributed by the federal government and although donations were received at the time, it wasn't enough to sustain the operation of the building.

Fast forward years later, the new board will need to raise $100,000 in a month.

That amount of money, coupled along with $300,000 that has already been set aside from donations and grants, cover the cost to reopen the building and also the first year operational budget.

Citizens are already heeding the call to donate, with some donating up to $500 during the press conference.

For folks like Grace Davis, opening the Samaritan House, isn't just about raising money it's about lending a helping hand when folks need it the most.

"Fifteen years ago I used to be here as a resident I ran into a hardship and became homeless and they took me in. It’s going to take a village to come together to save the place because when we do that we do it in love" says Davis

The board says even after getting the initial amount of money it will cost about $250,000 to maintain yearly so they are urging people to donate and give whatever they can.

The hope is to reopen the facility in the spring of 2020.

Anyone can donate by dropping off a check at Orangeburg City Hall and/or calling Mayor Michael Butler or Brenda Jamerson at city hall at 803-533-6000.